Midsize Firms See Advantages, Challenges As They Budget For ...

Despite recessionary headwinds and the expectation of a prolonged downturn in deal work, midsize law firms are planning to continue to invest in geographic expansion and headcount growth in 2023, albeit in a more measured capacity compared to their large firm counterparts. As firms budget for the incoming calendar year, leaders see several opportunities to take advantage of current market conditions. In a 180-degree reversal of fortune from 2021, Am Law Second Hundred firms and firms outside the Am Law 200 outperformed the industry's biggest players in demand this year, according to data gathered by Citi Private Bank and Hildebrandt Consulting.

December 15, 2022, 10:19 AM