Midsize Firms Scrutinize Sporadic Partner Attendance in Retu...

As catered lunches run their course as an incentive to draw junior lawyers back into the office, firm leaders are relying on a new carrot at the end of the proverbial stick: mentorship and professional development opportunities with senior partners. The spontaneous collaboration that comes from occupying the same physical space is especially critical for the younger classes of associates that spent the first two years of their careers working remotely, firm leaders said. But for those first and second years to get the most out of coming into the office, their would-be mentors in the partnership have to make the same commitment.

July 19, 2023, 9:38 AM

