Midsize Firms Hire More Big Law Associates, Picking Out Grin...

News From Law.com

Somewhere in the country this week, in all likelihood, a Big Law associate is speaking with a hiring partner at a midsize firm about why they're interested in joining a smaller firm that may pay less or look less prestigious on LinkedIn.There are many right answers and one wrong answer to that question, according to recruiters who say they're placing an increasing number of Big Law associates at midsize firms across the country. In the past two months, associates who got it right landed at the Miami offices of Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod and Berger Singerman, the Boston office of Burns & Levinson, and the San Francisco office of Farella Braun & Martel, according to Law.com Compass data.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

May 16, 2023, 11:28 AM

nature of claim: /