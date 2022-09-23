Midsize Firms Have Been Boosted by Real Estate, Litigation P...

News From Law.com

It's no secret firms have seen overall demand slow down during 2022. But several practice areas have still been success stories this year -- particularly for midsize firms, which are on pace to outperform their Am Law 100 counterparts in demand growth for the first time since 2015. Firms outside the Am Law 200 have been buoyed this year by gains in real estate, litigation, labor and employment, and corporate work, according to The 2022 State of the Midsize Legal Market Report from Thomson Reuters, published Thursday.

September 23, 2022, 10:39 AM