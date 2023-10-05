Midsize Firms Are Making Mergers Happen, Despite the Growing...

News From Law.com

Law firm merger deals may be dying at a faster clip than ever, but a number of midsize firms have prevailed in closing their combinations in recent weeks. In the past week, alternative law firm Rimon combined with Long Island, New York-based SilvermanAcampora and its 10 attorneys, Boston-based real estate transactional boutique Ligris & Associates merged with fellow Boston firm Adelson, Loria, & Weisman and its six lawyers, and Midwestern midsize firm Michael Best & Friedrich combined with Madison, Wisconsin-based health care boutique Trifecta General Counsel and its four lawyers.

Legal Services

October 05, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /