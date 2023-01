News From Law.com

Midsize firm Foran Glennon launched two California offices with a seven-attorney lateral group, highlighting a common strategy for replenishing expertise as partner retirements arise. Retirements have motivated firms to prioritize succession planning and seek out lateral groups to fill a specific need. Often, firms have achieved geographic expansion in the process. And by replicating that growth formula, some firms have realized significant scale.

January 10, 2023, 10:52 AM