Dallas' Bell Nunnally & Martin added Baker McKenzie corporate and M&A partner Jonathan Farrokhnia as a partner in Dallas as the midsize firm expands its deals team to meet heavy demand.Bell Nunnally managing partner Christopher Trowbridge said the firm's deals team has been "slammed" this year with work, and the firm's strategic growth plan calls for adding depth and breadth to the corporate M&A practice.

September 03, 2024, 12:00 PM