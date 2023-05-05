Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Dentons on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Longs, a Hawaiian chain of convenience stores, and Odom Corp. to Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by Miyashita & O'Steen on behalf of Bryan Midro and Rochelle Midro. The case is 1:23-cv-00203, Midro et al. v. Longs Drug Stores California LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 05, 2023, 8:33 PM
Plaintiffs
- Bryan Midro
- Rochelle Midro
Plaintiffs
- Miyashita & O'Steen, Lllc
defendants
- Doe Business Entities 1-10
- Doe Corporations 1-10
- Doe Defendants 1-10
- Doe Governmental Entities 1-10
- Doe Limited Liability Companies 1-10
- Doe Unincorporated Associations 1-10
- Longs Drug Stores California L.L.C.
- Odom Corporation (The)
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims