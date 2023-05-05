Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Longs, a Hawaiian chain of convenience stores, and Odom Corp. to Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by Miyashita & O'Steen on behalf of Bryan Midro and Rochelle Midro. The case is 1:23-cv-00203, Midro et al. v. Longs Drug Stores California LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 8:33 PM

