Midmarket Roundup: Women Lead in Connecticut Legal Scene, De...

You can't drive down a major street in downtown Hartford without passing a law firm that hasn't championed female leadership in recent years. On Trumbull Street, at Robinson & Cole, Managing Partner Rhonda Tobin is at the helm, while the nearby Hartford office of McCarter & English on Asylum Street continues to have Moy Ogilvie in command as the local managing partner. Around the corner on Constitution Plaza, Leander Dolphin is the award-winning managing partner at Hartford's own Shipman & Goodwin, where 2024 has kicked off with a team of five newly promoted female partners.

February 07, 2024, 4:56 PM

