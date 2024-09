News From Law.com

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Susman Godfrey were ranked in the top 15 on the 2024 Midlevel Associates Survey, which provides insight into midlevel associate job satisfaction.Akin was ranked 13th among the 72 Am Law 200 firms included in the survey, and Susman Godfrey took the 14th spot. Other Texas-founded firms in the ranking are Jackson Walker at 31st and Vinson & Elkins at 66st.

September 16, 2024, 1:29 PM