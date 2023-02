New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Midland National Life Insurance. The suit names the Estate of Verline Reid and other claimants regarding a dispute over death benefits. The case is 4:23-cv-00169, Midland National Life Insurance Company v. Holmes et al.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 7:08 PM