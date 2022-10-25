New Suit - Trademark

Midjourney, an AI company which offers tools for converting text descriptions into visual imagery, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by DLA Piper, accuses Nicholas Sheriff and other defendants of submitting a fraudulent trademark application for the 'Midjourney' mark and creating a 'free' knock-off app which immediately asks the user to upgrade with a $20 payment. According to the complaint, Sheriff engaged in a similar fraudulent scheme targeting the New York Times game 'Wordle.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06499, Midjourney Inc. v. Fantastic Labs Sp. z o. o. et al.

AI & Automation

October 25, 2022, 7:42 PM