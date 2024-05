News From Law.com

A Middletown jury awarded $9 million in noneconomic damages to a plaintiff who sustained injuries to his left foot and ankle at a water park. The prejudgment interest is expected to raise the verdict to more than $13 million. Kenneth Bartlett of the Bartlett Law Offices brought the case on behalf of Charles Beyer against Brownstone Exploration & Discovery Park in 2017.

Connecticut

May 09, 2024, 10:41 AM

