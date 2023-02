Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against CSL Creekside to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was filed by the Tenenbaum Law Group on behalf of Jermale Middleton. The case is 3:23-cv-03147, Middleton v. CSL Creekside FL LLC.

Florida

February 06, 2023, 6:22 PM