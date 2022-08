Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thomas Thomas & Hafer on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against flooring contractor Shields Inc. to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, centered on a renovation contract, was filed by Harman Claytor Corrigan & Wellman on behalf of Middlesex Insurance as subrogee of J.G. Coram Co. The case is 3:22-cv-00582, Middlesex Insurance Company v. Shields, Inc.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 3:50 PM