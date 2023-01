News From Law.com

The top 50 highest-grossing midsize law firms in the U.S. generated more revenue than the bottom 25 of the Am Law 200 in 2021, indicating that firms with 20 to 250 lawyers are competing with much larger firms. The midsize firms included in the inaugural Mid-Market Pro 50 generated $3.62 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, surpassing the $3.43 billion produced by the Am Law 200 firms ranked No. 176 to 200.

Legal Services

January 23, 2023, 10:32 AM