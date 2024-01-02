Middle District Awards Over $1.3M to Shareholders in Dissent...

News From Law.com

Federal Judge Clay D. Land of the Middle District of Georgia entered an order awarding over $1.3 million to plaintiffs after what was believed to be the first trial dealing with Georgia's law on dissenters' rights in corporate transactions. The court awarded more than $1.3 million to the plaintiff dissenters, before interest and costs, following a three day bench trial that ran from November 13-15, after determining the fair value of a biotech start-up to be over $21.3 million, amounting to 56 cents per share.

Georgia

January 02, 2024, 4:40 PM

nature of claim: /