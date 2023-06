Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nossaman on Wednesday removed a employment lawsuit against C.R. England to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 2:23-cv-04880, Midden et al v. C.R. England, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 21, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Midden

defendants

C.R. England, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nossaman

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches