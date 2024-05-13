Who Got The Work

Michelman & Robinson partner Ashley N. Moore has entered an appearance for Green Revolution Cooling in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts a patent related to hardware cooling system technology, was filed March 29 in Texas Western District Court by Thomas Whitelaw & Kolegraff and Scheef & Stone on behalf of Midas Green Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:24-cv-00166, Midas Green Technologies, LLC v. Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

Technology

May 13, 2024, 11:37 PM

Midas Green Technologies, LLC

Thomas Whitelaw & Kolegraff LLP

Scheef Stone

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

Michelman & Robinson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims