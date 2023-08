Removed To Federal Court

Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Vollmer America to Ohio Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on behalf of MidAmerica Stainless. The case is 1:23-cv-01505, MidAmerica Stainless, LLC v. Vollmer America, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 03, 2023, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

MidAmerica Stainless, LLC

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Vollmer America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract