Mid Penn Bank sued Prince Preferred Hotels Natchez d/b/a Hampton Inn & Suites for breach of contract on Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court in connection with the defendant's application for a PPP loan. The suit, filed by Butler Snow, accuses the defendant of failing to disclose in its loan application that it had defaulted on an SBA loan within the preceding seven years, causing the SBA to later deny an application for PPP loan forgiveness. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00060, Mid Penn Bank v. Prince Preferred Hotels Natchez.

Plaintiffs

Mid Penn Bank

Butler Snow

defendants

Prince Preferred Hotels Natchez

