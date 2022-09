News From Law.com

For many attorneys, the law firm office isn't in competition with another firm's office, but rather the lawyers' ability to not go in at all. Midsize firms that want a certain level of attendance know their location-agnostic peers are happy to take their talent, so firm leaders are sticking to carrots (sprucing up their digs) and avoiding sticks (mandating attendance) for the time being.

Legal Services

September 19, 2022, 10:05 AM