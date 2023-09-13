Mid-Market Roundup: Some Midsize Firms Are Growing, Others A...

News From Law.com

Growth and expansion have been the watchwords for Southeastern midsize firms, based on recent news. As Tom Spigolon reported, despite a nationwide slowdown in demand, most midsize Southeast law firms followed their counterparts nationally and increased their lawyer head count in 2022. Nine of 11 Southeastern midsize law firms in the NLJ 500 added to their head count and two decreased it—similar to what was seen at 14 Am Law 200 firms from the Southeast, where 13 of the 14 increased lawyer head count. Among the 11, the average head count growth was 3.7%.

Legal Services

September 13, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /