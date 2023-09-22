Mid-Market Roundup: Mid In Size, Big In Influence (On Emergi...

News From Law.com

Small and midsize firms are poised to play a hand in forging new copyright case law in our brave, new artificially intelligent world. Joseph Saveri Law Firm, which has offices in San Francisco and New York, is one of the law firms stepping into several class action complaints claiming OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc. used copyrighted works to train their large language models. Alongside lawyer and software programmer Matthew Butterick in Los Angeles, the firm is representing authors such as Comedian Sarah Silverman, novelists Richard Kadrey and Mona Awad

September 22, 2023, 9:00 AM

