Mid-Market Realization Trends Up With Enhancements in Billin...

Midsize law firms have made enhancements to their billing and collections infrastructure in recent years. And according to realization data collected by ALM Intelligence, it appears to be paying off. From 2020 to 2021, the average realization rate at 35 of the highest-grossing midsize law firms increased by two percentage points, from 85% to 87%, according to survey responses compiled by ALM Intelligence. While these figures might reflect a standout year for the legal industry in 2021, and while 2022's collections and realization data remain to be seen, it's worth considering what midsize firms have done to shore up their invoicing processes.

Legal Services

February 08, 2023, 11:02 AM