New Suit - Contract

Flexible packaging supplier Interflex Acquisition Co. and The Interflex Group Inc. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court in connection with printing 'Lysol' branded packaging. The suit, brought on behalf of Mid-Continent Packaging Inc. (MCP), accuses Interflex of printing non-conforming packaging and failing to fully reimburse MCP for its 'major deviation.' The suit is backed by Fox Rothschild. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00831, Mid-Continent Packaging Inc v. The Interflex Group Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 21, 2022, 5:48 AM