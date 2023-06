New Suit - Insurance

Mid-Continent Casualty Co. filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, filed by Murphy & Grantland, names Vick Construction & Design and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial general liability claims. The case is 8:23-cv-02689, Mid-Continent Casualty Company v. Vick Construction & Design Inc et al.

June 16, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Mid-Continent Casualty Company

Murphy Grantland

defendants

Scott D Vick

Vick Construction & Design Inc

Waterford Pointe Owners Association Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute