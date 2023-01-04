New Suit

American Financial subsidiary Mid-Continent Casualty sued French Brothers Inc., Manuel Dominguez and other defendants Wednesday in New Mexico District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Cooper & Scully, seeks a declaration that Mid-Continent has no duty to defend or indemnify French Brothers in an underlying lawsuit arising from alleged defective construction of single-family homes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00005, Mid-Continent Casualty Company v. French Brothers, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 5:05 PM