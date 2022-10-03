New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Mid-Continent Casualty Company. The complaint, targeting Moser Up at Henderson Inc. and Vibrant Builders LLC, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff owes no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying property damage lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02184, Mid-Continent Casualty Company, a foreign corporation v. Vibrant Builders, LLC, a Texas limited liability company et al.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 12:52 PM