Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bleakley Bavol Denman & Grace on Friday removed a lawsuit against Masco, a manufacturer of home improvement products, and Texwood Industries to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of Mid-Continent Casualty Company, accuses the defendants of breaching their obligation to defend and indemnify Mid-Continent's insured in litigation arising from a worksite injury. The case is 6:22-cv-01542, Mid-Continent Casualty Company, a foreign corporation v. Masco Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 27, 2022, 1:29 PM