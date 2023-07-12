New Suit

Mid-Century Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Owners Insurance on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by O'Meara Wagner, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit filed against Bachmann & Associates d/b/a Counseling Care, a Christian counseling clinic run by the husband of former presidential candidate and House Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN) which has been criticized for allegedly violating state law and offering 'pray the gay away' conversion therapy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02108, Mid-Century Insurance Co. v. Owners Insurance Co.

July 12, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Mid-Century Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

O'Meara Wagner, P.A.

defendants

Owners Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute