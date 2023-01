Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Broan-NuTone LLC to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty exhaust fan, was filed by MacMillan Scholz & Marks on behalf of Mid-Century Insurance. The case is 2:23-cv-00055, Mid-Century Insurance Company v. Broan-NuTone LLC.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 3:29 PM