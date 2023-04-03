New Suit - Trademark

Bass, Berry & Sims filed a cybersquatting and trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The suit takes aim at the owners of the domain www.megaawesomeapartments.com and [email protected] for using a confusing similar name to the plaintiff's name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02186, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. v. Doe-1 et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 03, 2023, 1:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bass, Berry & Sims

defendants

John Doe-1

John Doe-2

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims