New Suit - Contract

Microtel Inns & Suites Franchising, a Wyndham Hotels & Resorts company, filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Connell Foley, targets Caldwell Star Hospitality and other defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05105, Microtel Inns And Suites Franchising, Inc. v. Caldwell Star Hospitality, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 18, 2022, 6:01 PM