Christina M. Baugh and Lauren Baker of Barnes & Thornburg have stepped in to represent Jon Janecek in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Tonnsen Bach LLC and Steve LeBlanc LLC on behalf of Microtech Knives Inc., accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit versions of Microtech knives. Outdoors Online was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-04381, Microtech Knives, Inc. v. Outdoors Online, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
October 20, 2023, 2:53 PM