Who Got The Work

Christina M. Baugh and Lauren Baker of Barnes & Thornburg have stepped in to represent Jon Janecek in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Tonnsen Bach LLC and Steve LeBlanc LLC on behalf of Microtech Knives Inc., accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit versions of Microtech knives. Outdoors Online was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-04381, Microtech Knives, Inc. v. Outdoors Online, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Microtech Knives, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dority & Manning

Tonnsen Bach, LLC

Hanks Law Group, LLC

defendants

Jon Janecek

Outdoors Online, LLC

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

Tumey L.L.P.

Van Winkle Law Firm

Cameron S. Leisz

Tlg Law

Tison Redding, PLLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims