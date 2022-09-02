New Suit - Contract

Supermarket chain H-E-B was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Foley & Lardner on behalf of software company MicroStrategy Services, accuses H-E-B of distributing software-generated reports to third-party vendors in violation of a software licensing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00958, MicroStrategy Services Corp. v. HEB Grocery Co. LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 6:44 PM