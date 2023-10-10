Microsoft Teams Took Lawyers by Storm. E-Discovery Experts W...

News From Law.com

For most organizations, there was little time to strategize how they would continue business as usual when the COVID-19 pandemic shut offices down three years ago. But one thing was certain: a trusted collaboration application was essential. Most in the legal market turned to Microsoft Teams, partially because of the existing foothold Microsoft 365 already had within the sector. In fact, the executive summary of ILTA's Technology Survey 2023 documented 76% Teams adoption in 2023.

October 10, 2023, 4:30 PM

