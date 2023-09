News From Law.com

In a bid to prevent copyright-infringement risks from slowing adoption of its generative AI tool, Microsoft on Thursday said it would defend any commercial customers from infringement lawsuits, including covering the costs of settlements or judgments. The move comes amid a chorus of complaints from artists, authors, publishers and others that companies' AI language models are being trained on their creative works without their knowledge or consent.

Washington

September 08, 2023, 1:37 PM

nature of claim: /