Who Got The Work

Madeline D. Hepler and Erin C. Kolter of Dorsey & Whitney have stepped in as defense counsel to The Search People Enterprises in a pending copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in Washington Western District Court by Davis Wright Tremaine on behalf of Microsoft, accuses the defendants of selling black market access to Microsoft software and falsely advertising the illicit product as authentic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:22-cv-01113, Microsoft Corp. v. The Search People Enterprises Ltd. et al.