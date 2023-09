News From Law.com

The retirement of a legal legend at Microsoft, Lisa Tanzi, is causing a rejiggering of the tech giant's legal team, including the appointment of Hossein Nowbar to chief legal officer. Nowbar for the past two years has been general counsel of corporate legal affairs, as well as corporate secretary. He's held a variety of Microsoft legal leadership roles since joining the company in 1997 following four years at Davis Wright Tremaine.

Legal Services

September 14, 2023, 7:26 AM

nature of claim: /