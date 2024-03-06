Who Got The Work

Cynthia S. Betz and Mark M. Makhail of McCarter & English have stepped in as defense counsel to BMW of North America in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 16 in New Jersey District Court by Kritzer McPhee and Nelson Bumgardner Conroy on behalf of MicroPairing Technologies, asserts three patents related to in-vehicle device connectivity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper, is 2:24-cv-00259, Micropairing Technologies LLC v. BMW Of North America, LLC.

Automotive

March 06, 2024, 9:13 AM

