New Suit - Patent

Analog Devices, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, brought by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Microelectronics Innovations LLC, asserts a patent for a power amplification device for cell phones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00779, Microelectronics Innovations, LLC v. Analog Devices, Inc.

Technology

July 12, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Microelectronics Innovations, LLC

Plaintiffs

Devlin Law Firm LLC

defendants

Analog Devices, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims