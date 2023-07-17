New Suit - Patent

Microchip Technology, a U.S. semiconductor company, sued Aptiv Technologies Limited Monday in Delaware District Court over patent claims. The lawsuit seeks a declaration of non-infringement on a family of patents related to the connectivity of mobile devices to automobiles. The suit was brought by Debevoise & Plimpton; Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell; and Gish PLLC. Aptiv Technologies is represented by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Morrison & Foerster. The case is 1:23-cv-00778, Microchip Technology, Inc. v. Aptiv Technologies Limited.

Technology

July 17, 2023, 2:17 PM

