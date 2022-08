Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Waldon Adelman Castilla Hiestand & Prout on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and XYZ Corps. 1-3 to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Umukija Mickle. The case is 1:22-cv-03379, Mickle v. Walmart, Inc et al.