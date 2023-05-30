Who Got The Work

Jakob F. Williams and Lauri A. Kavulich of Clark Hill have stepped in as defense counsel to the City of Philadelphia in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed April 14 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by attorney Wayne A. Ely on behalf of a former legal assistant for the City of Philadelphia Law Department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro, is 2:23-cv-01436, Mickens v. City Of Philadelphia.

