New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Beta Gama Foundation and Dennis M. Mickeleit. The complaint, targeting Nicholas M. Apostol and Vallarino Fry Law, accuses the defendants of failing to deliver more than $4 million in Escrow funds to the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22623, Mickeleit et al v. Vallarino Fry Law, P.A. d/b/a Bufete Vallarino y Asociados et al.

Florida

August 18, 2022, 11:00 AM