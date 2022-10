News From Law.com

The State Bar of Michigan has announced its annual pro-bono honor roll, recognizing individual lawyers who provided more than 30, 50 and 100 hours of pro-bono services in 2021, as well as law firms and corporations that had a "per-attorney average" of lawyers giving more than 30, 50 and 100 hours pro-bono services last year.

Michigan

October 10, 2022, 12:22 PM