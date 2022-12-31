Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at ArentFox Schiff on Friday removed a class action against T-Mobile to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Holzman Law on behalf of Michigan First Credit Union and similarly situated financial institutions, alleges that T-Mobile has failed to protect its customers from 'SIM Swap' scams that enable third parties to gain access to T-Mobile subscribers' financial accounts. As a result, the suit claims, financial institutions have been forced to reimburse customers for the unauthorized withdrawals. The case is 2:22-cv-13159, Michigan First Credit Union v. T-Mobile USA, Incorporated.

Telecommunications

December 31, 2022, 10:58 AM