Who Got The Work

Jennifer K. Chung and James Moon of Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to defend T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, in a pending class action. The case, filed Dec. 30 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Holzman Law, alleges that T-Mobile has failed to protect its customers from 'SIM Swap' scams that enable third parties to gain access to T-Mobile subscribers' financial accounts. As a result, the suit claims that financial institutions have been forced to reimburse customers for the unauthorized withdrawals. T-Mobile is also represented by ArentFox Schiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:22-cv-13159, Michigan First Credit Union v. T-Mobile USA, Incorporated.

Telecommunications

February 13, 2023, 10:32 AM