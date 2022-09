News From Law.com

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, a vocal proponent of court technology and innovation during the pandemic, is retiring from the bench. While she has not yet fully detailed her post-retirement plans, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School announced this week that McCormack will be continuing her work with the school's Future of the Profession Initiative (FPI) as a strategic advisor.

Government

September 15, 2022, 1:25 PM